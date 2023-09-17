Startling! Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher starrer Special 26 Sequel is in Work? Here’s Truth!

Anupam Kher discussed the possibility of a Special 26 sequel in a chat with a well-known news portal. Neeraj Pandey wrote and directed Special 26 with Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Kajal Aggarwal, and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles. It was based on the Bombay Opera House robbery in 1987.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 21:45
movie_image: 
Akshay

MUMBAI: Two of Bollywood's most popular actors are Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher. They have collaborated on numerous movies throughout the years, such as Heyy Babyy, Desi Boyz, and Dhadkan. Their most popular joint project has to be Neeraj Pandey's 2013 heist crime thriller Special 26. The two actors portray scammers who pose as CBI agents in the film.

Also read:WHAT! Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey had to wait for 4-5 months to bring Akshay Kumar on board for ‘Special 26’, deets inside

Anupam Kher discussed the possibility of a Special 26 sequel in a chat with a well-known news portal. He stated, “This is one of the questions I’ve been wanting to ask Neeraj (Pandey) for so many years. Every time he’s asked about it, he turns around and hides his face. I’ve been after him to make a sequel to Special 26. He keeps making multiple seasons of his web shows and he should make a second part of Special 26 too because it deserves a sequel. But it seems like he isn’t excited to make it (laughs). Hopefully, it will happen soon. It will happen in time."

Earlier, Kher and Akshay Kumar discussed its sequel on social media. Kumar noted that at the time, “I’m ready if the script is ready. Asli power script mein hoti hai :)”

Neeraj Pandey wrote and directed Special 26 with Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Kajal Aggarwal, and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles. It was based on the Bombay Opera House robbery in 1987.

Due to the critical and financial success of Special 26, it was remade in Tamil as Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, starring Suriya. On movies like A Wednesday, Special 26, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Aiyaary, and the recently released web series The Freelancer, Kher and Pandey regularly worked together in the past.

In OMG 2, Kumar appeared most recently with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The controversial topic of sex education in schools was covered in the movie. It proved to be a successful endeavor after it was released. In contrast, Kher was last observed in IB71.

Also read: Must Read! Kapil Sharma REACTS to reports of rift between him and Akshay Kumar

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit: Pinkvilla

Akshay Kumar Special 26 Neeraj Pandey Anupam Kher Manoj Bajpayee Kajal Aggarwal Pankaj Tripathi Yami Gautam Jimmy Shergill TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 21:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has turned out to be one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of this year. It...
Wow! Ananya Panday talks about her beautiful bond with Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, check it out
MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her latest release Dream Girl 2, wherein she...
Looking elegant and classy is a real labour of love. Do you know how much the attire of the leading ladies of Star Plus weighs?
MUMBAI: The red carpet of the Star Parivaar Awards was an extravagant and glittery event. From Rupali Ganguly, Pranali...
What! Jawan crosses 400 Crores, on its way to beat Gadar 2's record?
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan released on September 7, 2023 and in no time, it became one of the highest...
Aww! Ridhi Dogra calls Jawan’s director Atee an “Absolute Gift!”, Read on to know why
MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and...
What! Anurag Kashyap says he was ghosted from ‘Tere Naam’ after he made this request to Salman Khan
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country, and he has a huge fan following. The actor started...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
Ananya
Wow! Ananya Panday talks about her beautiful bond with Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, check it out
Jawan
What! Jawan crosses 400 Crores, on its way to beat Gadar 2's record?
Ridhi Dogra
Aww! Ridhi Dogra calls Jawan’s director Atee an “Absolute Gift!”, Read on to know why
Anurag
What! Anurag Kashyap says he was ghosted from ‘Tere Naam’ after he made this request to Salman Khan
Sanjay
Really! Sanjay Gupta on the success of Gadar 2 and Jawan, “yeh chaar din ki chandni hai”, Read on to know why he said that