Startling! Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher starrer Special 26 Sequel is in Work? Here’s Truth!

MUMBAI: Two of Bollywood's most popular actors are Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher. They have collaborated on numerous movies throughout the years, such as Heyy Babyy, Desi Boyz, and Dhadkan. Their most popular joint project has to be Neeraj Pandey's 2013 heist crime thriller Special 26. The two actors portray scammers who pose as CBI agents in the film.

Anupam Kher discussed the possibility of a Special 26 sequel in a chat with a well-known news portal. He stated, “This is one of the questions I’ve been wanting to ask Neeraj (Pandey) for so many years. Every time he’s asked about it, he turns around and hides his face. I’ve been after him to make a sequel to Special 26. He keeps making multiple seasons of his web shows and he should make a second part of Special 26 too because it deserves a sequel. But it seems like he isn’t excited to make it (laughs). Hopefully, it will happen soon. It will happen in time."

Earlier, Kher and Akshay Kumar discussed its sequel on social media. Kumar noted that at the time, “I’m ready if the script is ready. Asli power script mein hoti hai :)”

Neeraj Pandey wrote and directed Special 26 with Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Kajal Aggarwal, and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles. It was based on the Bombay Opera House robbery in 1987.

Due to the critical and financial success of Special 26, it was remade in Tamil as Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, starring Suriya. On movies like A Wednesday, Special 26, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Aiyaary, and the recently released web series The Freelancer, Kher and Pandey regularly worked together in the past.

In OMG 2, Kumar appeared most recently with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The controversial topic of sex education in schools was covered in the movie. It proved to be a successful endeavor after it was released. In contrast, Kher was last observed in IB71.

