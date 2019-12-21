News

Street Dancer 3D : Muqabla song out Varun and Shraddha to shake legs with Prabhu deva

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Dec 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: Following the trend of recreating old songs, the makers of ‘Street Dancer 3D’ have revamped Prabhu Deva’s one of the most iconic numbers ‘Muqabla’ in the movie. And the best part about this new version of ‘Muqabla’ is that the song still embraces the very essence of the original track and is sure to get you grooving in no time.

Since it’s a Prabhu Deva song, the video would have been incomplete without he casting the spell with his dance moves. And needless to say that his crisp and effortless dance moves are simply jaw dropping.

 On top of it, Varun Dhawan, Sharddha Kapoor and other artists also play a pivotal part in creating the dance sequence of the year. Coming to the credits of the track, it has been sung by Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur, and written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

‘Street Dancer 3D’ is a Remo D’Souza directorial. Releasing on January 24th, the movie has Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead. 

Tags > Street Dancer 3D, Varun, Shraddha, Prabhu Deva, TellyChakkar,

