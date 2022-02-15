Strength! Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth spoke about coping with life post separation from south star Dhanush

MUMBAI: Last month, actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their split after 18 years of marriage leaving the fans shocked. Now, in a recent conversation, the mother of two spoke about coping with life after this curveball that life has thrown at her.

Also Read: OMG: The REAL REASON why Danush and Aishwarya Rajnikath are seeking a DIVORCE is…

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth got candid about the rough start now. She said, “I think we must cope in life (at every point). We just need to deal with whatever comes our way. Eventually, whatever is meant for us will come to us.”

Talking about how her journey of self-discovery is going post parting way with Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shares, “It is the same position that I said at that time… I’m learning and I think I should be let (left) to learn.” She also got candid about changing the definition of love for her, saying, “Love is a very generic emotion. It’s nothing to do with one human being or one personal thing. And as I evolve, the definition of love is also evolving with me”.

Also Read: Sad! Rajnikanth’s daughter Aishwarya hospitalized, diagnosed with Covid 19

On being asked if she is open to finding love after her split from divorce, the mother of two pointed out about love being a generic emotion for her. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth said, “I love my dad. I love my mom. I love my children. So, I think love should not be constrained to some singular being (as far as giving love a second chance is concerned). I would like to say that yes, I love.”

Credit: koimoi/Hindustan Times