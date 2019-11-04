News

Strengthening their VFX vertical, Contiloe Pictures makes way into the Indian Film Industry with 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Nov 2019 01:34 PM

After winning the prestigious2017 National Film Award in the Best Animation Film category for their 3D animation feature, 'Mahayoddha Rama', Contiloe Pictures is now venturing into VFX with the latest release ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’. Strengthening their VFX portfolio, the content powerhouse is now making way into the Indian Film Industry and has worked on the visual effects for the Title track ‘Sye Raa’ and some important sequences in the Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi starrer, in association with Konidela Productions.

Commenting on the same, Abhimanyu Singh, CEO, Contiloe Pictures, said, “As a production company, we want to extend our services to create high quality content. Partnering with Konidela Production for visual effects in “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy” is a step in that direction. We will continue to expand our visual effects division to support storytellers to create high quality content”

In association with Konidela Productions, the movie stars the superstar Amitabh Bachchan, south megastar Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupathi, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara and many more. The biographical action film is based on the story of a freedom fighter, UyyalawadaNarasimha Reddy, who revolted against the British in 1857. Released on 2nd October, the film has been dubbed and released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil across India.

With ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’, the production powerhouse is set to achieve bigger benchmarks for themselves and establish themselves as an entertainment giant.

Tags > Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, VFX, Vijay Sethupathi, Anushka Shetty,

past seven days