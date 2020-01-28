With striking screen presence, you cannot miss Fatima Sana Shaikh even in multi- starrer films

MUMBAI: With her projects where she has aced the characters with utmost flair, Fatima Sana Shaikh has the ability to make her presence felt even in an ensemble cast. Fatima Sana Shaikh has delivered promising characters on screen and has never failed to impress her audience. The year 2020 looks very promising where we will find the actress bring different avatars to the screen with three different projects.

Fatima gave a promising performance in Dangal where she essayed the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat alongside Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. Despite the presence of other stars, Dangal truly was a project that stays etched in our memory where Fatima is the ‘Dangal girl’. Bringing versatility to the screens at the same time, Fatima’s powerful screen presence is what makes her an actress one cannot miss!

In her upcoming films also, we will be watching Fatime alongside other actors but we are sure the occupancy and presence that teh actress can make us feel is something that we are excited for- in an ensemble, multi-starrer project as well. More so, her upcoming films will be her breakthrough in a comic role and fans are really looking forward to it.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies and is often referred to as the director's actor. In the past also, the actress has nailed different genres namely sports, drama and in the coming year, we will see Fatima at her comic best with the upcoming projects.

In the recently announced film 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari', the actress is teaming up with Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh for the family comedy. ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones.

Fatima Sana Shaikh debuted as a child artist through Chachi 420 (1997) and re-entered in Bollywood by her amazing character as Geeta Phogat in Dangal. She crafted herself as the character and got a lot of appreciation from all across. Fatima will be seen in Ludo, Bhoot Police and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari which are all set to release in 2020.