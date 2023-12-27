Stunning! Cheeni Kum actress Swini Khara got hitched to Urvish Desai; The diva dazzles in pink pink-hued lehenga for her D-day

MUMBAI : Swini Khara, of Baa Bahoo Aur Baby fame, is a well-known face in the TV industry. With her charming antics and mischievous role as 'Chaitali' in the television show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, the actress won over millions of hearts. In addition, she appeared in numerous more shows, including Zindagi Khatti Meethi and Dil Mill Gayye.

In addition, Swini enthralled her audience with her brief appearances in several films, including Paathshala, Parineeta, Chingaari, and Cheeni Kum. But the diva's personal life is currently taking off as she recently tied the knot with the man of her dreams, Urvish Desai, on December 26, 2023, in Jaipur. The pictures from their wedding are simply unmissable.

Swini Khara's Instagram handle makes it easy to gush over the gorgeous peeks of her wedding day. Swini wore a matching choli with a beautifully embroidered lehenga that had a blush pink tone for her big day. The entire lehenga was embellished with zari, mirror, and cut dana blossoms embroidered with great detail.

The choli has a sweetheart neckline and sleeves with flower embroidery and tassel details. Swini paired her lehenga with a sheer dupatta and a veil embroidered with gold, with a naksi motif and her and her husband's initials.

Stars were added to her outfit with a bindi, gajra-adorned hairstyle, and a hint of sheen from her bridal makeup. Swini chose to wear a maang teeka, matha patti, pink chooda, matching earrings, and a statement necklace with emerald encrusted within. Furthermore, Swini's stunning bridal ensemble exuded an aura of pure angelic beauty. On his wedding day, Urvish Desai, Swini's fiancé, wore a white sherwani with matching pants and a white turban. A pearl necklace and a pair of white juttis gave the groom's outfit a Maharaja feel.

We can witness how the bride shocked everyone with her lovely entrance in a number of videos and pictures that were reshared on Siwni's official account. Our hearts were warmed by the way she planted a peck of love on Urvish's forehead. Another view, though, shows the actress strolling beneath the phool ko ki chaddar, and that was just too cute.

It was strange to watch the pair exchange varmalas on stage during a traditional dance performance. Another picture showed Swini and Urvish taking their pheras as part of their wedding ceremonies. We can't help but be amazed by the peeks of Siwni's fantastical wedding.

On March 1, 2023, Swini Kahara and Urvish Desai exchanged rings. The diva graced the internet with these sweet glances from her engagement party shortly after she announced her engagement. Swini looked stunning in an embroidered lehenga with a pink color, and Urvish looked sharp in an all-black pantsuit.

