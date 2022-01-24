STUNNING! Disha Patani flaunts her sexy curves in her sun-kissed picture

MUMBAI: Disha Patani surely knows how to set the internet on fire. The actress is very active on social media platforms where she has been sharing her pictures and videos. The actress recently took to her social media account where she shared a stunning picture of herself.

In this sun-kissed picture, Disha Patani was seen wearing a white dress flaunting her curves.

The actress has danced to the remixed version of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, a song from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s film Baazigar. The remix is the title track of Netflix’s new web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. Taking to Instagram, Netflix India Captioned the post as “Can’t keep calm because the Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein dance mix is here. Come take this groovy challenge with us!” Disha has started #YKKAGroove Instagram Reels Challenge, with this video. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Anchal Singh in the lead roles.

On the work front, she was last seen in the movies Radhe and Baaghi 3. She will be next seen in the movie KTina. The actress will also be seen in the film Ek Villain Returns With John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor. Apart from these two films, she will also appear in the film Yodha along with Siddharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna.

