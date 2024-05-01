Stunning! Imran Khan seen with alleged GF Lekha Washington at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding; Check out inside photos here!

MUMBAI: The wedding of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare was a lavish celebration unparalleled by any other. Their big day was executed incredibly, and their love story is truly remarkable. Nupur wore a vest and shorts, while Ira went for a more understated style for their wedding. Among the star kids, their wedding was the simplest, and it was greatly appreciated for that. Additionally, a photo from the wedding is currently the center of attention for everyone. Lekha Washington, Imran Khan's rumored girlfriend, is shown in the photo; she attended the event as well.

Following several back-to-back failures, Imran Khan is presently taking a hiatus from the film industry. Even though Imran has experienced personal difficulties, including his divorce from wife Avantika in 2020 and his ongoing mental health issues, he has lately been photographed with who is rumored to be his girlfriend.

Rumors have been circulating about Imran having finally found love again because of their joint public appearances. Lekha is seen smilingly posing with Imran and his cousin Zyan Marie in a recent photo. Lekha looked amazing in a red skirt with a design, and the three of them seemed to be having fun together.

Imran disclosed in September of last year that he suffers from depression and that his mental state is not good. He posted on Instagram about his life's challenges. The actor received a lot of praise for expressing his emotions clearly and vocally.

Credit:- Pinkvilla