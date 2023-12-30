Stunning! Swini Khara channelled inner 'Barbie' in a golden lehenga at her reception with Urvish Desai; Check out PICs here!

MUMBAI: In the television industry, Swini Khara is a well-known face. In the film Cheeni Kum, the actress gained notoriety for her cute antics while portraying a little artist. In addition, Swini starred in several additional television shows and films, including Paathshala, Parineeta, Chingaari, and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. On December 26, 2023, in Jaipur, Swini tied the knot with the man of her dreams, Urvish Desai, and is currently living a high life.

Also read: Beautiful! Check out these pictures from Cheeni Kum actress Swini Khara's engagement

There's no doubt that the diva's wedding pictures had everyone in smiles since she looked like an absolute angel. And now, on all things hearts, snippets of Swini's welcoming look have appeared online.

Swini Khara posted a few stories from her reception party on her Instagram account. And what really amazed that day was the way she looked. The actress looked stunning in a golden-hued lehenga and transformed into a golden girl for the day. The lehenga had elaborate stonework all over it, and the skirt included stripes and waves.

Swini accessorized her lehenga with a choli that featured flower motifs embroidered in stonework throughout. Swini chose a choli that included tassel embellishments and full sleeves. Swini accessorized her lehenga with a shimmering dupatta that had stone embellishments on the border and tassel trimming.

She completed her look with a glam touch of makeup that included side-parted, wavy, open tresses, reddened cheeks, shimmery-smokey eyes, and lipstick with a pinkish-nude tone. Swini looked stunning when she wore her bridal lehenga with matching earrings and a stacked emerald necklace. Urvish Desai, on the other hand, looked sharp in a pant suit with a black tone, along with matching boots.

On her wedding day with Urvish Desai, Swini Khara wore a blush-pink lehenga, channeling her inner "Barbie" and giving it a bridal twist. The diva paired her lavishly beaded lehenga with a matching choli that had a tassel accent and a sweetheart neckline embroidered with flowers. She accessorized her lehenga with a matching dupatta and a veil embroidered with her husband's initials and the image of a diva.

Swini gave her bridal appearance more oomph with her elaborate bridal jewelry, which included a statement necklace, matching earrings, matha patti, pink chooda, kaleeras, and kadhas. Swini's bridal avatar gained stars thanks to a red bindi, a gajra-adorned hairstyle, and a glossy touch of makeup that made her appear like an apsara.

The former groom, Urvish Desai, on the other hand, chose a white sherwani and accessorized it with a turban, doshala, juttis, and a stacked pearl necklace. In addition, Swini and Urvish achieved significant milestones with their subtle style statements, and we can't help but be amazed by how quickly their adorable friendship won our hearts.

Also read: Did you know Amitabh Bachchan's Cheeni Kum co-star Swini Khara has appeared in THIS Hollywood film?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis