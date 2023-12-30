Stunning! Swini Khara channelled inner 'Barbie' in a golden lehenga at her reception with Urvish Desai; Check out PICs here!

In addition, Swini starred in several additional television shows and films, including Paathshala, Parineeta, Chingaari, and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. On December 26, 2023, in Jaipur, Swini tied the knot with the man of her dreams, Urvish Desai, and is currently living a high life.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 19:13
movie_image: 
Stunning

MUMBAI: In the television industry, Swini Khara is a well-known face. In the film Cheeni Kum, the actress gained notoriety for her cute antics while portraying a little artist. In addition, Swini starred in several additional television shows and films, including Paathshala, Parineeta, Chingaari, and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. On December 26, 2023, in Jaipur, Swini tied the knot with the man of her dreams, Urvish Desai, and is currently living a high life.

Also read: Beautiful! Check out these pictures from Cheeni Kum actress Swini Khara's engagement

There's no doubt that the diva's wedding pictures had everyone in smiles since she looked like an absolute angel. And now, on all things hearts, snippets of Swini's welcoming look have appeared online.

Swini Khara posted a few stories from her reception party on her Instagram account. And what really amazed that day was the way she looked. The actress looked stunning in a golden-hued lehenga and transformed into a golden girl for the day. The lehenga had elaborate stonework all over it, and the skirt included stripes and waves.

Swini accessorized her lehenga with a choli that featured flower motifs embroidered in stonework throughout. Swini chose a choli that included tassel embellishments and full sleeves. Swini accessorized her lehenga with a shimmering dupatta that had stone embellishments on the border and tassel trimming.

She completed her look with a glam touch of makeup that included side-parted, wavy, open tresses, reddened cheeks, shimmery-smokey eyes, and lipstick with a pinkish-nude tone. Swini looked stunning when she wore her bridal lehenga with matching earrings and a stacked emerald necklace. Urvish Desai, on the other hand, looked sharp in a pant suit with a black tone, along with matching boots.

On her wedding day with Urvish Desai, Swini Khara wore a blush-pink lehenga, channeling her inner "Barbie" and giving it a bridal twist. The diva paired her lavishly beaded lehenga with a matching choli that had a tassel accent and a sweetheart neckline embroidered with flowers. She accessorized her lehenga with a matching dupatta and a veil embroidered with her husband's initials and the image of a diva.

Swini gave her bridal appearance more oomph with her elaborate bridal jewelry, which included a statement necklace, matching earrings, matha patti, pink chooda, kaleeras, and kadhas. Swini's bridal avatar gained stars thanks to a red bindi, a gajra-adorned hairstyle, and a glossy touch of makeup that made her appear like an apsara.

The former groom, Urvish Desai, on the other hand, chose a white sherwani and accessorized it with a turban, doshala, juttis, and a stacked pearl necklace. In addition, Swini and Urvish achieved significant milestones with their subtle style statements, and we can't help but be amazed by how quickly their adorable friendship won our hearts.

Also read: Did you know Amitabh Bachchan's Cheeni Kum co-star Swini Khara has appeared in THIS Hollywood film?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Swini Khara Baa Bahoo Aur Baby Cheeni Kum CID urvish desai lifestyle fashion Instagram engagement Swini's fiancé Paathshala Parineeta Chingaari Zindagi Khatti Meethi Dil Mill Gayye TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 19:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Sreerama Chandra amazes everyone with his performance in heels
MUMBAI : This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, will seethe...
Wow! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash give a sneak peak on what are their plans for New Year ’s Eve
MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Farah Khan praises Shiv Thakare, saying, “Today, Shiv danced with his deepest emotion”
MUMBAI : This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, will seethe...
Wow! From Fighter to Merry Christmas to Lal Salaam check out this exciting list of movies set to release in Jan 2024
MUMBAI:This year is coming to an end and what a year this was for both the Hindi and South cinemas as the audience gave...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Shocking! Mrunal pregnant with Vaibhav’s child
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Abhira vows to bring Rohit back
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Recent Stories
Fighter
Wow! From Fighter to Merry Christmas to Lal Salaam check out this exciting list of movies set to release in Jan 2024
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fighter
Wow! From Fighter to Merry Christmas to Lal Salaam check out this exciting list of movies set to release in Jan 2024
Sajid Nadiadwala
What! Sajid Nadiadwala hints on starting the shoot of Salman khan starrer Kick 2 in 2024?
Susanne Khan
Trolled! “Airport pe photo khichane aye the” – Netizens react as Arslaan Goni and Susanne Khan walk back from airport for THIS reason
Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar
Wow! Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar's Dulhania 3 Set to Roll in 2024: Here's the Inside Scoop
Rajkumar Hirani
Fascinating! Rajkumar Hirani shares an intriguing update on Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai 3; Says ‘Man toh hai ki ek Munna Bhai’
Aamir
Must read! Aamir Khan's sea facing building in Bandra to go under redevelopment