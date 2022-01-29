Stunning! Tamannaah Bhatia sizzles in this pink Lehenga at her cousin's wedding

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia surely knows how to keep her fans and followers happy. She never fails to update her fans about her day-to-day life routine or related to her work updates. Recently the actress took to her social media handle where she was seen enjoying the wedding of her cousin Kareen Parwani.

Taking to her social media handle, Tamannaah Bhatia shared some of the stunning pictures from Kareen’s wedding. The actress congratulated the newlywed couple for their marriage and also welcomed the groom to her extended family. She also mentioned that she along with her cousins can’t wait to create unforgettable memories with him.

Check out the pictures here:

She captioned the pictures as Congratulations to my lil cookie @kareenparwani and @sahilbhoolabhai welcome to the family. We cousins can’t wait to create unforgettable memories with you. In the pictures, Tamannaah was seen wearing a beautiful pink lehenga as she poses with the newlywed couple.

On the work front, Tamannaah has shot for her special song for the Telugu film Ghani. It will be an item number titled Kodthe. The song is choreographed by ace dancers Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji. The film is a sports drama directed by Kiran Korrapati and produced by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. Varun Tej will be seen in the lead role. Apart from Ghani, she will be seen in two films in the Telugu language: F3 and Gurthunda Seethakalam, which is a remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail. The star will also be seen in the Hindi film Bole Chudiyan, which will also see Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

