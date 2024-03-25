Subhash Ghai's evergreen track from 'Taal' still a classic played at each event. Being sung at the opening ceremony of IPL, filmmaker gets nostalgic

MUMBAI: At the grand opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL), held in a bustling stadium pulsating with energy, audiences were treated to a nostalgic journey as veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai's evergreen track from the iconic movie 'Taal' echoed through the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Reflecting on the journey of creating the musical gem that continues to resonate with audiences even years later, Subhash Ghai took to Instagram and shared, "It reminds me during the making of music of 'Taal' song in 1999 when I had told Rahman (A.R Rahman) what if we recreate this original divine melody "Taal se taal Mila," into international modern music of cosmetic world. He said we can try. And he tried, and today it’s a classic piece being played at every event. Wonderful na!"

As the iconic track reverberated across the stadium, it served as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of Subhash Ghai's timeless film making.