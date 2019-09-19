Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are unrecognizable in THIS throwback photo

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, have been best of friends ever since they were toddlers. They set major BFF goals.



The trio has also been snapped many times hanging out together. Today, Shanaya’s mother Maheep took to her social media handle to celebrate Throwback Thursday with an old picture. Featuring Maheep, Shanaya, Ananya, Bhavna, Gauri and Suhana, the photograph has been clicked at an event and the ladies look absolutely unrecognizable. Along with the post, Maheep wrote the caption, “#TimeFlies”.



Check out the photo right here: