Suhana Khan is getting trolled for her latest public appearance; netizens are calling her ‘Nautanki Suhana’

Suhana Khan is getting some negative and unhealthy comments regarding her latest public appearance. Check out the comments below.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 16:15
movie_image: 
Suhana Khan is getting trolled on latest public appearance, netizens are calling her calling her "Nautanki Suhana"

MUMBAI :Suhana Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans over time with her sizzling pictures all over the internet. Much before stepping into the industry, Suhana Khan had created a huge fan base for herself who always looked forward to her upcoming pictures and posts.

We won't be wrong in saying that Suhana Khan is one of the major head turners from Bollywood industry, having said that, this latest video of Suhana Khan is grabbing the attention of the fans ascshe was spotted outside the airport, the fans are not keeping calm but praising the star kid for her appearance and her looks, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see these comments, people are not happy with the choice of clothes she is wearing, many people are saying that she is wearing repeated clothes every time and she should change now, whereas many people are calling her Nautanki Suhana, there are few people who are saying that she should learn how to behave and wear clothes from Sara Ali Khan.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for Suhana Khan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Suhana Khan SUHANA KHAN TROLL Shahrukh Khan Gauri Khan Aaryan Khan Sara Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 16:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' star Iqbal Khan celebrates 42nd birthday in Dubai
MUMBAI:Television actor Iqbal Khan, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work as 'Dev' in the show 'Na...
'MTV Splitsvilla X4': Ahead of finale, top 3 couples go on a final date
MUMBAI :  With the finale set to take place on Saturday, the Top 3 couples of 'MTV Splitsvilla X4' will go on their...
Ankita Lokhande, Shoaib Nikash Shah to star in 'The Last Coffee'
MUMBAI :   Actors Ankita Lokhande and Shoaib Nikash Shah will be seen in the feature film 'The Last Coffee' by...
Rajkummar, Bhumi go down memory lane as 'Badhaai Do' turns one
MUMBAI :   As their film 'Badhaai Do', based on lavender wedding, has completed one year of its release in Hindi cinema...
Keshav Mehta on Jab We Matched, “While I was reading the script my smile was getting wider” – Exclusive
MUMBAI:Keshav Mehta is known for his performance in the TV show Appnapan. The young actor has now made his OTT debut...
Recent Stories
Ankita Lokhande, Shoaib Nikash Shah to star in 'The Last Coffee'
Ankita Lokhande, Shoaib Nikash Shah to star in 'The Last Coffee'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ankita Lokhande, Shoaib Nikash Shah to star in 'The Last Coffee'
Ankita Lokhande, Shoaib Nikash Shah to star in 'The Last Coffee'
Rajkummar, Bhumi go down memory lane as 'Badhaai Do' turns one
Rajkummar, Bhumi go down memory lane as 'Badhaai Do' turns one
Salman, Himesh reunite for 'Naiyo Lagda' from 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan'
Salman, Himesh reunite for 'Naiyo Lagda' from 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan'
Details about the first song of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan chooses Pathaan over DDLJ and more; here are trending
Details about the first song of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan chooses Pathaan over DDLJ and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day
Baraat, bhangra and Mohanlal: Akshay Kumar shares a 'memorable moment'
Baraat, bhangra and Mohanlal: Akshay Kumar shares a 'memorable moment'
After Sajjad Delafrooz, Tiger Shroff and John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi is the fourth villain in the YRF Spy universe and do you th
Do you think Emraan Hashmi, the 4th villain in the spy universe, will create a strong mark like the previous baddies?