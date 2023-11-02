Suhana Khan is getting trolled for her latest public appearance; netizens are calling her ‘Nautanki Suhana’

MUMBAI :Suhana Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans over time with her sizzling pictures all over the internet. Much before stepping into the industry, Suhana Khan had created a huge fan base for herself who always looked forward to her upcoming pictures and posts.

We won't be wrong in saying that Suhana Khan is one of the major head turners from Bollywood industry, having said that, this latest video of Suhana Khan is grabbing the attention of the fans ascshe was spotted outside the airport, the fans are not keeping calm but praising the star kid for her appearance and her looks, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see these comments, people are not happy with the choice of clothes she is wearing, many people are saying that she is wearing repeated clothes every time and she should change now, whereas many people are calling her Nautanki Suhana, there are few people who are saying that she should learn how to behave and wear clothes from Sara Ali Khan.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for Suhana Khan, do let us know in the comment section below.

