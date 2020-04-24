News

Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in her latest video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2020 12:19 PM

MUMBAI: The world is currently fighting the Coronavirus pandemic. India has been under complete lockdown, and this has brought many family members together.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who was studying overseas, had returned to India. The young diva has been spending time at home with her family, and looking at her social media posts so far, she is enjoying her quarantine period. However, her recent post suggests that just like us, boredom is slowly and surely hitting Suhana too.

A few hours ago, she took to her Instagram to share a boomerang which aptly reflected her mood. Sharing a monochrome boomerang on her Instagram Story, Suhana's close up shot looked picture perfect. She captioned the video 'Uhhhh', making it clear that staying indoors though for good, can also be boring. However, the star kid did look pretty with her hair on point.

Have a look.

Credits: India Forums

Tags Suhana Khan Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Instagram Story TellyChakkar

