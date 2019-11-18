News

Suhana Khan makes her acting debut with The Grey Part of Blue

18 Nov 2019 07:56 PM

MUMBAI: Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, is one of the most followed celebrity kids. She has a huge fan following, and she is already a star on social media. She is known for her stylish looks. Fans love it whenever a new picture of her hits the internet. The star kid is now making headlines for her short film.

Suhana is making the waves with her international short film debut. It is no secret that Shah Rukh Khan's beautiful daughter wants to follow SRK's footsteps into the stream of acting. Suhana is leaving no stone unturned to make sure she gets her foundation right before she makes her Bollywood debut. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College and is currently studying at New York University.

Her first acting venture is The Grey Part of Blue. Suhana plays the role of Sandy, a young adult who is looking forward to introducing her boyfriend to her parents. The short film sees just two characters, she and her friend (Robin Gonella), driving to a hotel and realising that their relationship has hit the dead-end. The innocence in her eyes and the ease with which she brings the character to life is impressive. Robin also manages to keep your attention through the short film.

What are your views on Suhana’s film? Hit the comment section below. 

