This sun-kissed picture of Janhvi Kapoor is amazing

MUMBAI: Star kid Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the movie Dhadak in 2018. She was paired opposite Ishaan Khatter and was loved by the audience for her performance. Right from her first movie, the late Sridevi's daughter has made a special place in our hearts.

The actress frequently makes headlines. She often gets clicked in her gym looks, and we have seen her dedication to fitness in her work-out videos.

The diva was last seen in her digital debut film Ghost Stories. Although she had a small role, her performance was appreciated.

Janhvi is quite active on social media. She keeps updating her fans about her daily routine.

We all are trying to make the best of the lockdown by engaging in hobbies and spending time with our loved ones.

Meanwhile, the actress took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself posing for the camera. In the sun-kissed selfie, the actress looked absolutely stunning in a purple tank top. She tied her hair into a pony and looked all sweaty! The actress also added a cool sun sticker on her picture!

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in a biopic titled 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'RoohiAfza' with co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama 'Takht' and Colin D'Cunha's 'Dostana 2' with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.