Sunflower season 2: Ranvir Shorey on challenges while playing the character - Exclusive

MUMBAI: Actor has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his great characters across platforms, he is indeed one of the most loved actors we have, the actor is currently getting a lot of love for his series Sunflower season 2 on Zee5.

Actor Ranvir Shorey during the exclusive chat session with Tellychakkar spoke on the challenges he went through while playing the character and also on his take from the series and character.

What has been the most changing part to play this character?

Actor Ranvir Shorey said the most challenging part was to see through the glasses, the glasses were too heavy and he really had hard time for his movement and to see though these glasses, the actor had to count the movement and count the steps to get his steps and markings correct as he was not able to see all the time but added it was a great fun.

What has been your personal take away as an actor from this character and this entire show?

It was a great experience the actor Ranvir Shorey added, he said when he did season 1 his mind was blown and when he heard about the season and the plot twist of the sequel he was shocked and was very impressed with Vikas Bahl, the actor said Vikas has treated the characters in the best way possible and he has colored evey character out of the box.

How will you define the fun banter and bond between DG and Inspector Tambe?

Indeed we have seen and loved the bond and banter between Tambe and DG, the actor Ranvir Shorey said it was a joy ride to exchange dialogues and to engage with those funny banters with Girish, he is one finest actor and he really enjoyed it.

Indeed the actor Ranvir Shorey and the series is already getting a lot of love from the fans all over, what are your views on the actor Ranvir Shorey and how did you like him in the series Sunflower season 2, do share in the comment section below.

