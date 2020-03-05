News

Suniel Shetty is all praises for Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ trailer; gives it a five-star rating

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Mar 2020 08:41 PM

MUMBAI: After making the audience wait for a long time, the makers of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ finally released the much-awaited trailer of the movie. The trailer of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer has been receiving praise from all quarters ever since. Today, Suniel Shetty took to his Twitter handle to shower praise on the Rohit Shetty’s next cop drama. Commenting on the trailer post of Akshay Kumar, Suniel wrote,‘ stuff ... The very best to the super cops and the super team of sooryavanshi’

Check out the post here.

No sooner did he comment, Akshay was quick to reply saying, ‘Thank you brother’, followed by a heart emoji.

‘Sooryavanshi’ is the next cop drama in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. This is the first time Rohit is working with Akshay and Katrina. The movie will also have special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba).

Akshay, Ajay, Ranveer, and Katrina were present at the trailer launch of ‘Sooryavanshi’. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on March 24, 2020.

 SOURCE - TIMES OF INDIA 

