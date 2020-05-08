News

Suniel Shetty’s throwback family photo is adorable

The 'anna' of Bollywood, Suniel Shetty is one of the finest actors we have in the industry. Here is an unseen picture of the actor’s family.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
08 May 2020 04:55 PM

MUMBAI: Suniel Shetty is not only a talented actor but also a producer and entrepreneur. His major works have been action and comedy films.

The actor's debut film was Balwaan (1992), opposite Divya Bharti. The film was a hit and launched his career as an action hero. He went on to play the protagonist in various successful movies such as Balwaan (1992), Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), Dilwale (1994), Anth (1994), Mohra (1994), and Border (1997). From early 2000, he mainly appeared in multi-starrers in across genres.

His recent release with Rajinkanth titled Darbaar was a hit.

Suniel's daughter Athiya Shetty has also garnered a lot of love and appreciation for her acting skills in movies like Hero, Mubarakaan, and Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Fans on social media have now shared an amazing throwback picture of the Shetty family, where we see all the members in a single frame.

Have a look.

We see Suniel with wife Mana Shetty, little Athiya and her brother Ahaan.

All of them look adorable, and we have a smile on our faces while looking at this picture.

Do share your views in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tags Suniel Shetty Producer entrepreneur Balwaan Waqt Hamara Hai Dilwale Anth Mohra Border Darbaar Athiya Shetty Hero Mubarakaan Mana Shetty TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Television actors soaked in the spirit of Ramadan

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here