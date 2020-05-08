Suniel Shetty’s throwback family photo is adorable

MUMBAI: Suniel Shetty is not only a talented actor but also a producer and entrepreneur. His major works have been action and comedy films.

The actor's debut film was Balwaan (1992), opposite Divya Bharti. The film was a hit and launched his career as an action hero. He went on to play the protagonist in various successful movies such as Balwaan (1992), Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), Dilwale (1994), Anth (1994), Mohra (1994), and Border (1997). From early 2000, he mainly appeared in multi-starrers in across genres.

His recent release with Rajinkanth titled Darbaar was a hit.

Suniel's daughter Athiya Shetty has also garnered a lot of love and appreciation for her acting skills in movies like Hero, Mubarakaan, and Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Fans on social media have now shared an amazing throwback picture of the Shetty family, where we see all the members in a single frame.

Have a look.

We see Suniel with wife Mana Shetty, little Athiya and her brother Ahaan.

All of them look adorable, and we have a smile on our faces while looking at this picture.

Do share your views in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.