Sunil Grover expresses desire to work with Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover, a prominent face in Indian television and cinema, has steadily made his mark in the entertainment industry. Transitioning from television to films, Sunil has worked with renowned Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan in 'Bharat' and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan'. Despite these achievements, Sunil revealed his desire to work with Aamir Khan once again, hoping for a more significant role this time around.

Having previously shared screen space with Aamir in 'Ghajini', Sunil expressed his admiration for Aamir's work and the experience of working with him. He stated, "I worked first with him in Ghajini, but I want to do a bigger role with him. Unke saath bada mazaa aaega kaam karne mein (I will thoroughly enjoy working with him), he does some amazing work."

Also Read: What! Did Sunil Grover hint about coming back to The Kapil Sharma Show? Here's what the actor said

Reflecting on his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan', Sunil praised Shah Rukh's humility and professionalism. He shared, "I just wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan, so when I was offered this role I just said yes. The way he is, does various things and gives importance to everybody and everything is amazing. He has been very kind, he makes you feel very special."

Aside from his collaborations with the Khans, Sunil has also worked with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in 'Goodbye'. Currently, Sunil is gearing up for the release of the thriller comedy 'Sunflower 2' on Zee5. Additionally, he is collaborating with Kapil Sharma for a Netflix show, details of which are eagerly awaited by fans.

Sunil Grover's journey in the entertainment industry serves as an inspiration, showcasing his talent and versatility across various mediums. His desire to work with Aamir Khan again reflects his passion for meaningful roles and his commitment to delivering exceptional performances on screen.

Also Read: Wow! Actor - comedian Sunil Grover takes us on a beautiful tour of his humble abode

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Indian Express

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.