Sunita Gowarikar spends her quarentine in fond memories of her iconic films

MUMBAI: Producer sunita Gowarikar seems to be spending her quarentine time with some really fond memories from her iconic movies. She has been sharing some fun and candid BTS pictures from the unforgettable movies like Swades,Jodha Akbar and What's your Raashee.

These movies have had spread their magic back at that time and won many hearts and even today if you find any of these movies playing on television we bet you still watch them like it's the first time.

Who can forget the beautiful and much ahead if its time movie Swades? One of the first Indian film to be shot at NASA,and Jodha Akbar we were just smitten by Hrithik and Aishwarya's beautiful portrayal of the great historical figures. Priyanka Chopra had just captured our hearts with 12 different roles in the same movie named What's your Raashee!

It's just fun and frolick to see Sunita Gowarikar sharing such natural and candid pictures from the sets and these sweet memories do brings a broad smile at every fan's face.