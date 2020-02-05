Sunny Deol to make his digital debut

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol is ready to show action in front of the camera once again. There is good news for the fans who have been missing Sunny on the screen since many days.

The special thing is that this time Sunny is not going to show his action in any film but through a web series.

As per sources, Sunny is going to make his digital debut with a web series soon. It is being told that his first web series is being produced with ZEE5 production and will be named G49.

The shooting of this web show has started in Mumbai.

Talking about Sunny Deol's films, he was last seen as an actor in the film Blank, while after that he directed the film 'Pal-Pal Dil Ke Paas', in which his son was in the lead role. The film did not do well at the box office. Sunny Deol also did a lot of publicity for the film.