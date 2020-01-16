Sunny Deol’s traditional look for an upcoming film

Sunny Deol who is known for his 'dhaai kilo ka hath' and has given some amazing movies like Gadar- Ek prem Katha, Ziddi, Ghayal, and Ghatak and is known for his dialogue delivery and damdaar action is all set to hit the big screens again.

Sunny Deol was spotted in Mumbai Studio in his new look for his upcoming movie.

The actor-politician's attendance in parliament has been less than impressive. In the very first session, he was absent for 28 days and attended only nine sittings, according to records.

'Sunny Deol declared missing' posters have surfaced at a few public places in Pathankot in Punjab. 'Gumshuda ki Talash MP Sunny Deol,' read a few posters that can be seen at parks and the railway station.

Soon after, Sunny Deol was criticized for nominating writer Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his representative in his parliamentary constituency, to attend meetings and follow important matters on his behalf.

Critics said it proved the actor had no intentions of giving his 100 per cent to his new role.

