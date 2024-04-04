Sunny Leone heads Muscat to shoot for her next film with Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 16:18
movie_image: 
Sunny Leone

MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone, Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva are collaborating for an upcoming untitled film. The actress is heading to Muscat to shoot the same. The project marks Sunny’s second collaboration with Prabhudeva. She previously collaborated with the ace filmmaker-actor for a song in a movie titled ‘Petta Rap’. However, the audience will get to witness Sunny and Himesh Reshammiya share the screen space for the first time!

The unique collaboration has left the audience intrigued, and promises to be a treat for Sunny Leone’s fans. It will be interesting to see if Sunny will also get choreographed by Prabhudeva all over again for a track in this film. 

Sunny Leone is currently hosting the 15th edition of popular dating show, Splitsvilla. She also has Kennedy and Quotation Gang to her credit.


 

Sunny Leone Himesh Reshammiya Prabhudeva Petta Rap Splitsvilla KENNEDY Quotation Gang TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 16:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mehndi Wala Ghar SPOILER: PLANNING! Mauli tries to gather evidence against Manas
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar' is a family drama about the Agrawal family of Ujjain,...
Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star Sonarika Bhadoria delights her fans with blissful moments from her wedding reception
MUMBAI : Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star Sonarika Bhadoria, who played the part of Goddess Parvati is married to a...
Hiba Nawab, aka Jhanak, shares her excitement as fans shower her with love and appreciation on the show Jhanak!
MUMBAI:Star Plus has always brought immensely entertaining shows to the audience with a different story and a different...
Pranati Rai Prakash makes our head turns with this super hot photoshoot
MUMBAI : Actress Pranati Rai Prakash has been winning the heart ofcdans over the time with her acting contribution and...
Yodha actress Raashii Khanna buys her third house in Hyderabad
MUMBAI : Actress Raashi Khanna has been getting lot of love and winning more and more hearts of fans with her acting...
Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge: Shocking! The Great Khali loses his cool breaks stuffs on the sets; leaves Huma Qureshi worried
MUMBAI : Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge  is a new reality show and it began just two weeks back; the audience have...
Recent Stories
Raashii Khanna
Yodha actress Raashii Khanna buys her third house in Hyderabad
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Raashii Khanna
Yodha actress Raashii Khanna buys her third house in Hyderabad
Sanya
Sanya Malhotra shares sneak-peek of her Thailand vacation
Vedang
Vedang Raina Talks About Landing Reggie Mantle Role in The Archie's Debut - Casting Twist
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2
Here comes the teaser of the upbeat groovy track! The first song 'Kamsin Kali' from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2! All set to release tomorrow!
Janhvi Janhvi
5 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed the High Slit Look With Their Signature Style
raashii khanna
The Sabarmati Report: Raashii Khanna looks gorgeous in this new photo shoot