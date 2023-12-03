Sunny Leone kicks off US tour, says being in US brings her joy

Actress Sunny Leone is set for an elaborate US Tour starting on Saturday. The tour will see NRI fans of the actress. As per her current schedule, Sunny will be making public appearances in Austin on March 11, in Dallas on March 12, in Houston on March 17 and 18 followed by Chicago on March 19.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 18:30
movie_image: 
Sunny Leone

MUMBAI :Actress Sunny Leone is set for an elaborate US Tour starting on Saturday. The tour will see NRI fans of the actress. As per her current schedule, Sunny will be making public appearances in Austin on March 11, in Dallas on March 12, in Houston on March 17 and 18 followed by Chicago on March 19.

With the current venues already booked out, the organisers are looking at adding a few more cities. Talking about the tour, Sunny said: "Being in the US has always been a joy for me. I get to interact with very different sorts of people on these tours."

She further mentioned: "The US also has a diverse culture so I get to meet people from different walks of life. It is endearing to see the kind of love they shower on me. It humbles me, it pumps me to work harder."

Sunny, who started her film journey in India after appearing in the season 5 of the reality show 'Bigg Boss', is known for her dance and work in films such as 'Hate Story 2', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Raees'.

Source : Ians 
 

Sunny Leone Bollywood one night stand Ragini MMS 2 Kuch Kuch Locha Hai Ek Paheli Leela lifestyle fashion Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 18:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Hailey denies celebrating pregnancy with Bieber on a yacht in Bahamas
MUMBAI:Model Hailey Bieber responded to rumours that she's pregnant with her first child with pop star husband Justin...
Sunny Leone kicks off US tour, says being in US brings her joy
MUMBAI :Actress Sunny Leone is set for an elaborate US Tour starting on Saturday. The tour will see NRI fans of the...
Hrithik Roshan on fitness: 'Once you give it enough time, magical things happen'
MUMBAI :Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has shared a jaw-dropping picture of him flaunting his big biceps and spoke about...
AR Rahman: It's heartbreaking to take contestants off his show 'NEXA Music 2'
MUMBAI :Oscar winning composer A. R. Rahman, who is known for his work in films like 'Roja', 'Bombay', 'Guru', 'Rang De...
Recent Stories
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone kicks off US tour, says being in US brings her joy

Latest Video

Related Stories
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan on fitness: 'Once you give it enough time, magical things happen'
AR Rahman
AR Rahman: It's heartbreaking to take contestants off his show 'NEXA Music 2'
Dia Mirza
'Bheed' deals with wider issues of privilege and deprivation, says Dia Mirza
Priyanka
'I might get into trouble for saying this,' says Priyanka about pay parity
'Bheed' trailer presents two Indias divided by privilege
'Bheed' trailer presents two Indias divided by privilege
Aahan
Ananya Panday’s cousin, Social Media Influencer Alanna Panday threw an extravagant white-themed Bridal Brunch, and the pictures are breathtaking! Check out the photos here!