Sunny Leone reveals how she has private conversations on the phone

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone on Monday shared an Instagram post revealing how she ensures no one can read over her shoulders when she checks private conversations on the phone.

In the image she posted, Sunny is poring over her phone seated on a tree, out of everyone' reach. She seems to be keying in on the phone, wearing a black T-shirt and white pants with designer shades and has her hair tied in a bun.

"When you do everything you can to make sure no one else can see your Conversation.. #SunnyLeone #Privacy," she wrote as caption.

Meanwhile, Sunny is currently shooting in Kerala for her upcoming film "Shero". The psychological thriller film has been directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

The actress will also be seen in the web series "Anamika", directed by Vikram Bhatt. She will be sharing the screen with actress Sonnalli Seygall. Sunny will be taking part in many action sequences in the show.

SOURCE : IANS