Sunny Leone on working with Anurag Kashyap: Dreams do come true!

Actress Sunny Leone calls it a "dream come true" as she says filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is taking a "chance" to work with her.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 19:15
movie_image: 
Sunny Leone on working with Anurag Kashyap: Dreams do come true!

MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone calls it a "dream come true" as she says filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is taking a "chance" to work with her.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared a picture with Anurag and shared that her journey in the Hindi film industry by no means has been "easy".

"Yes my smile is "ear to ear" because dreams do come true! I never in a million years thought someone as amazing like @anuragkashyap10 would take a chance on me. My journey has been amazing but by no means "easy"."

She added: "After so many years of being in India and in Bollywood I received a call asking if I would audition for a Anurag film."

The 41-year-old actress says she will never forget that Anurag took this chance.

"There are moments in life where everything changes this is my moment in my head and heart. No matter how things turn out you took a chance on me Anurag Sir and I will never forget that in my life. Thank you for letting me be a part of your amazing film. @dirrty99 & @sunnyrajani my steady rocks guiding me love you!."

She did not share details about the project.

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur, made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's erotic thriller 'Jism 2' in 2012 and shifted her focus to mainstream acting with 'Jackpot', 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela' and 'Mastizaade'.

Source: INS

Bollywood Sunny Leone Anurag Kashyap Karenjit Kaur Jism 2 Jackpot Ragini MMS 2 Ek Paheli Leela Mastizaade TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 19:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sonya Saamoor breaks the image of an antagonist with her role in 'Sanjog'
MUMBAI : 'Sirf Tum' fame Sonya Saamoor joins the cast of Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Sharma-starrer TV show, 'Sanjog'....
Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Dev to hoist Tricolour at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
MUMBAI : Actor Abhishek Bachchan and former Indian captain Kapil Dev will hoist the Indian tricolour at the Indian Film...
Maninee De explains why she was first sceptical about 'Love Knows No Age'
MUMBAI:  Maninee De, who is currently seen in the short film 'Love Knows No Age', says that it is mutual respect and...
'Khuda Haafiz' actress Madhu Sachdeva to be seen in 'Masoom Sawaal'
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Madhu Sachdeva will next be seen in the film 'Masoom Sawaal' which is based on the stigma...
Sunny Leone on working with Anurag Kashyap: Dreams do come true!
MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone calls it a "dream come true" as she says filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is taking a "chance" to...
Suhana Khan is not making her debut on 'Koffee With Karan'
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan will not be making her debut on the popular show '...
Recent Stories
abhi-kapil
Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Dev to hoist Tricolour at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Latest Video