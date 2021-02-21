Sunny Leone's mantra: Poise is important even when you are falling down

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has shared some words of wisdom along with a clip she shared on social media.

On Thursday, Sunny posted a slow-mo video on Instagram. In the clip, Sunny is seen dressed in a mustard jumpsuit and is posing for the camera as she slowly falls into the pool.

She wrote alongside the picture: "Poise is important even when you are falling down."

Currently Sunny is in Kerala shooting for MTV's youth based reality show Splittsvilla.

Last month, she kickstarted the first schedule of her first fictional web show Anamika in the city. The series is billed as a 'gun-fu' action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

