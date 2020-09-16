Sunny Singh shares how he has been satisfying his food cravings while on lockdown

MUMBAI: The lockdown event caused due to the pandemic has had us realise alot about the minimalistic lifestyle and much more. While some have invoked their inner chef, others have been enjoying the tasty home cooked meals keeping the diet aside. Actor Sunny Singh too has been on the same path and shares how he has been enjoying his mother’s home cooked food that he usually wouldn’t get to eat given his strict workout regimens and dietary restrictions.

Sunny says,"Ever since the lockdown began, I've been enjoying alot of savories from my mother's kitchen at home and love all the tasty food she cooks. She'd always cook something new everyday and since we had no shoots or some schedules to be followed, I enjoyed eating all of the food. Later on, to balance it out, I'd workout too."

Talking about the dishes he's been enjoying he further adds,"I really like it when my mother cooks at home especially when she's cooking a cheat meal. I remember this time when I had tasty home made samosas a couple of days back on my cheat day. I also love parathas, and in general whatever she cooks. I also love the home made mithai and when it's made i lose the count of how many pieces I've eaten."

The actor has truly named some mouthwatering dishes and we can relate to how it satisfies our tastebuds just in a bite or two.

The actor has been an integral part of successful projects such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety. The actor's last Holi song, Holi Mein Rangeele got everyone grooving to the beats.