Super Cute! Bipasha Basu FINALLY shares the first clear photo of her baby Devi – PIC Inside

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were blessed with a baby girl a few months ago, and today, the actress took to Instagram to share a clear picture of her daughter Devi. Check it out below…
MUMBAI:Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were blessed with a baby girl a few months ago. They named their baby Devi, and while they were sharing glimpses of their daughter, the couple had not posted a clear picture of Devi.

However, finally now, today, they have shared a clear picture of Devi and it is super cute. Bipasha captioned the picture as, “Hello world … I am Devi.” Check out the post below…

 

 

While many celebs prefer not to share the clear picture of their child, Bipasha and Karan surely decided to give their fans a surprise by sharing this wonderful picture of the baby.

Well, Bipasha’s Instagram comments are filled with comments like ‘awww’, ‘super cute’, and ‘adorable’, and we are sure after having a look at this beautiful picture of Devi you guys are going to have a wonderful night.

Devi was born on 12th November 2022 and in these last five months, Bipasha has shared some wonderful glimpses of her daughter on Instagram. But, this picture that the actress has shared today is surely the best gift she can give her fans.  

