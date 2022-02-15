Superb! Athiya Shetty welcomes a new member home

MUMBAI: Athiya Shetty's garage has a swanky addition. The actress brought home a new car recently. She shared a glimpse of her new purchase on Instagram, an Audi Q7. The latest Audi Q7 was launched earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 80 lakhs.“Thank you for your help and services @audi_mumbaiwest,” Athiya wrote. The actress is smiling ear-to-ear with the key of her new vehicle.Athiya, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, is said to have an impressive collection of cars. She has been spotted travelling in and around Mumbai in a Mercedes Benz S-Class and a Ford EcoSport. Few years ago, she was also seen travelling in a BMW X5, which, according to Cartoq, was listed to be sold out in 2018.Credits: Hindustan Times