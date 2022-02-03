Superb! Bollywood celebrities who have aged gracefully

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors and actresses who crossed their 90 years but still working well in movies or in society. Some veteran actors have aged just like fine wine, giving us some serious health and lifestyle goals. Here is the list of those Bollywood’s alive stars who crossed the age of 90 years.

Mumtaz Begum

Actress Mumtaz Begum is known for her acting in the movies like Madhubala-starrer Barsaat Ki Raat (1960), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), and Mere Mehboob (1963). The actress was born on April 7, 1923. She has also worked in the movies like Kala Bazar (1960), Ek Phool Char Kaante (1960), Mere Mehboob (1963), Aakhri Kasam (1979) and a few others.

Kamini Kaushal

Kamini Kaushal has worked in Hindi films and television. The actress was born on 24 February 1927. She is noted for her roles in films such as Neecha Nagar (1946), which won the 1946 Palme at Cannes Film Festival, and Biraj Bahu (1955), which won her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in 1955. Other films in which she was part of the movies like Shahenshah (1953), Jhanjhar (1953), Jailor (1958), and a few others.

Gulzar

Sampooran Singh Kalra known professionally as Gulzar or Gulzar Saab, is an Indian lyricist, poet, author, screenwriter, and film director. He was born in the month of August 1929. He started his career with music director S.D. Burman was a lyricist in the 1963 film Bandini and worked with many music directors including R. D. Burman, Salil Chowdhury, Vishal Bhardwaj, and A. R. Rahman. He directed films such as Aandhi and Mausam during the 1970s and the TV series Mirza Ghalib in the 1980s. He also directed Kirdaar in 1993. He is one of the living legends who is still very active in Bollywood.

Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar is an Indian playback singer and music director. She has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and foreign languages, though primarily in Hindi and Marathi. She is the recipient of three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award,s and many more. Recently the legend has been admitted to the hospital after she was tested positive for Covid-19.

Kalpana Kartik

Kalpana Kartik is a retired Hindi film actress. The actress was born on 19 August 1931. She starred in six films in the 1950s. She is the widow of the late Hindi film actor and filmmaker Dev Anand. She was introduced to films by Chetan Anand of Navketan Films with the film Baazi in 1951. She co-starred with Dev Anand, whom she worked within all her subsequent films. Her screen name – Kalpana Kartik – was given to her by Chetan Anand during this period.

