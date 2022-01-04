Superb! Here's a timeline of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s relationship

MUMBAI: In October last year, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani announced their relationship on social media. The actors have managed to keep their affair low key. Have a look at their relationship timeline.

On her 31st birthday, Rakul Preet Singh decided to make her relationship official. Thanking the love of her life, the actress wrote, “Thankyouuuu my ! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh non-stop , thank you for being you!! Here’s to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani.”

Showering love on Rakul on her birthday, Jackky had written, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my love”. Rakul had also penned a loving note for her beau. Wishing Jackky on his birthday, Rakul had penned, “Happpy happpy bdayyy my sunshine. May you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do! You know I wish you all that you desire #happybday @jackkybhagnani”.

Rumours have been rife about their wedding plans. Speaking to a portal, the actress had said that whenever marriage happens, she will share the details. She is currently focusing on her career because that’s what she is in the industry for. Rakul had also stated that announcing her relationship with Jackky on social media was an exception, which she did because she thought it was beautiful and wanted to share it.

Unlike other Bollywood couples, they don’t indulge in social media PDA. However we caught one rare moment of the couple’s romance on Instagram. On December 31, 2021, Rakul posted on Instagram, “Walking into 2022 with all things positive except Covid. Wishing you all the Healthiest, happiest year here is to all your dreams coming true! Keep living and loving to the fullest anddddd have a fantastic new year.”

