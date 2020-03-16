Superb! Karisma Kapoor reveals her remarriage plans, scroll down to know more

Karisma Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Abhinay Deo’s upcoming project
MUMBAI: MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022. During their 2-day long wedding festivity, Alia's kaleera fell on Karisma’s head and the actress was overjoyed at that moment, and this created a stir on social media about her remarriage plans.

Recently, one social media user asked the actress if she plans on getting married again. Karisma neither denied nor confirmed her wedding plans and just said that it "depends".

Depends on what is certainly not known yet. However, the actress was married to the industrialist Sunjay Kapur, the CEO of Sixt India. The couple has a daughter Samaira and a son Kiaan. In 2014, the duo filed for a divorce and cited that the decision to part ways was mutual. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

Samaira and Kiaan both live with Karisma and are often spotted in the city with their mommy. Both of them refrain from the public eye and avoid getting photographed.

Prior to the wedding with Sunjay, Karisma was engaged to be married to Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2002. However, later on their engagement was called off and they ended their relationship without giving any official statement on the matter.

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in web series Mentalhood, which also marked her OTT debut. She essayed the role of Meira Sharma and co-starred Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, and Shruti Seth.

Latest Video