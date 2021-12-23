Superb! Katrina Kaif was spotted on the sets of ‘Merry Christmas’ after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is back to the work spree. The actress resumed her shooting after tying the knot with the URI actor Vicky Kaushal. Katrina was recently spotted on the sets of ‘Merry Christmas’ during her conversation with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.

Meanwhile, we were the first to report that the actress will not be shooting for Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' but Sriram Raghavan next 'Merry Christmas'.

The actress had been on a short break for her wedding with Vicky following a mini-honeymoon in the Maldives. The duo later had a 'grah pravesh' as they moved into their new residence in Juhu.

On the other hand, Vicky has already started shooting for his next. The actor was also snapped by the paparazzi on the sets of his next project.

The couple had married in an extremely private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Ever since Vicky and Katrina got back to Mumbai, they have been sharing on social media beautiful moments from the various wedding functions.

