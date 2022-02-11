Superb! Mahira Khan has a befitting reply for netizen who called her 'bhikhari Pakistani’

MUMBAI: Mahira Khan gave a befitting reply to a troll who called her a 'bhikharix (beggar). A netizem wrote, "Bhikhari (Beggar) Pakistani, focus on your country. Aaatanki mulk, aaatanki religion" (Terrorist country, terrorist religion). The post was deleted soon after but not before a screenshot was taken.

The actress replied, “Betay, you’re the one focusing on me now bugger off.” She also got a message from an admirer, who said, “Mahira ji can I propose to you please once, beautiful? #askmahira.” She responded, “Propose na yaar. What’s stopping you? Just know that my answer has been pretty consistent through the years.”

Have a look.

The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. However, due to the ban on Pakistani artistes in the Indian film industry, she could not promote her film here. She has not appeared in any other Indian projects.

Previously, on the ban, she had said, “I guess, having experienced it firsthand, it’s just sad. When I think about it… I mean, we have all moved on. That’s what we do, if we don’t have this, we do something else. That’s what happens. But I feel like a great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost. I think it might happen again. Who knows?”

Credits: Hindustan Times



