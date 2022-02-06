Superb! Steal this casual and affordable look from Kareena Kapoor's style files

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a slayer whenever she walks out of her house. She makes sure to leave everyone stunned with her fashion game, and it is always a treat for the paps to capture her. Her wardrobe is every woman's dream. Even after being a doting wife of Saif Ali Khan and a hands-on-mommy of two munchkins, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, her fashion game is never compromised. She has some of the most luxurious ensembles and accessories in her closet that offer a variety of looks for her public appearances.

Recently, Kareena had gone to the Maldives, and had teasing her fans with glimpses from her beachy days. She shared a mushy picture with her little son, Jehangir Ali Khan, chilling at the beach. In the picture, the mommy was seen wearing a black monokini, and Jeh was seen playing with sand, as someone clicked their mushy picture from the back. However, it was Kareena's stunning monokini that had grabbed our eyeballs. The monokini paired with a chained belt was from the brand, Versace, and it came with a price tag of Rs. 34,800.

A few hours ago, we stumbled upon a cool picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan while she was snapped during a recent public appearance. In the picture shared by the media page, Know Their Fashion, Kareena was seen wearing a chic striped T-shirt paired with black joggers and a pair of black sunglasses. Kareena teamed her look with no-makeup and a messy bun and looked super classy.

Have a look.

Kareena's striped T-shirt was from the brand, Anine Bing. The T-shirt is available at the Poshmark website and comes with a price tag of 75 dollars, which upon converting to Indian currency comes at Rs. 5,707.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This film is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. Also, this will mark Kareena and Aamir’s third collaboration together after 3 Idiots and Talaash. To note, this will also be her first film after Jehangir’s birth.

For more news on the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Shaadis