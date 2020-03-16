Superb! These glimpses from Kanika Kapoor's reception are unmissable

MUMBAI : Kanika Kapoor made the happiest bride ever she danced and sang at her own wedding reception in London, which was held amid the presence of friends and family in London. The singer and businessman married on May 20, in an intimate ceremony attended by their friends and family. Kanika has now shared photos and videos from her reception, where the bride and groom are seen with their guests, including Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and music composer-singer Shekhar Ravjiani. Kanika is seen singing on stage with Guru and Shekhar in one of the Instagram Stories she shared.

Have a look.

Kanika wore a bright red lehenga for the special night, which was held at London’s historic Victoria and Albert Museum while her husband Gautam was seen in a black bandhgala and white pyjama. In a series of photos and videos she shared, Kanika gave a peek at her reception night, which featured some impromptu dance performances by guests, as well as performances by professional dancers.

Kanika Kapoor was previously married to Raj Chandok. They got divorced in 2012, and have three children together, Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraj. Kanika is best-known for singing the track Baby Doll, which featured actor Sunny Leone.

She is known for singing Hindi cinema's top charted songs, including "Lovely" and "Kamlee" for the film Happy New Year (2014), "Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan" for the film Roy (2015), "Desi Look" for the film Ek Paheli Leela (2015), "Nachan Farrate" for the film All Is Well (2015), "Jugni Peeke Tight Hai" for the film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), "Jab Chaye Tera Jadoo" for the film Main Aur Charles (2015), "Neendein Khul Jaati Hain" for the film Hate Story 3 (2015), and "Premika" for the film Dilwale (2015).

