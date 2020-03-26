Superstar Mahesh Babu donates an amount of Rs. 1 Crore to the CM Relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

MUMBAI: The current pandemic situation has caused everyone to stay at home. Everyone is doing their best to give their contribution in the process of healing this situation and control the outbreak.

Superstar Mahesh Babu also didn't step back from doing his bit in order to control the situation.

Taking to his social media, Mahesh Babu shared, "Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts

@PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO

@KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM

@ysjagan

.Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe"

Superstar Mahesh Babu donated an amount of Rs. 1 crore to the CM Relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as the governments are relentlessly working to contain the coronavirus and helping the poor and needy.

The superstar even urges people to step forward and do their bit to help in this situation and follow the rules made by government to ensure ones safety.

Truly, Mahesh Babu knows what is important and is giving his bit in this process of healing. By this act of kindness, the superstar has truly won hearts.

The latest release of the actor, Sarileru Neekevvaru charted pheonomenal numbers at the box office. The movie collected over 200 crores and also marks the hattrick of superhit films of the superstar.

This kind act of Mahesh Babu also highlights how the actor will always step ahead to support wherever he can. Truly, the actor is a hero even in real life.