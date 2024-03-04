Superstar Ranveer Singh turns TVC Host Post the Success of Bold Care's #TakeBoldCareofHer, with new Teleshopping Ad Parody

MUMBAI: Following the massive success of their first brand film, Bold Care, India’s No. 1 sexual health and wellness brand, has unveiled the second installment of their innovative #TakeBoldCareOfHer campaign. The latest brand film, which showcases Bold Care’s bestselling product, EXTEND Delay Spray, designed to help men last longer in bed, features Bold Care's Co-Founder & Indian Superstar, Ranveer Singh, hilariously taking on the role of a teleshopping show host.

Reuniting Ranveer with famed internet personality Johnny Sins, the ad blends comedy with informative content, continuing Bold Care’s iconic style of educating and entertaining. From the creative minds of Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team, the brand film was directed by Ayappa KM, maintaining the high standard of creative excellence set by Bold Care’s previous collaborations. Produced by Earlyman Films, a leader in the ad production industry, the brand film exemplifies its commitment to breaking taboos and fostering open conversations about sexual wellness.

Rajat Jadhav, Co-Founder of Bold Care, expressed his enthusiasm for the new ad film, stating

“With the phenomenal response to our first ad film #TakeBoldCareOfHer and the sheer brilliance of Ranveer, we’re glad that we took the big step to address men's sexual health and wellness in India. Our intention was simply to start a dialogue for a portion of society that typically avoids discussing these topics. Our previous ad received widespread acceptance & generous love from the audience. Now, we're returning back with another ad that combines comedy and awareness to further strengthen our narrative on men’s sexual health conversations”.

Ranveer Singh, Co-Founder and the star of the campaign, shared his thoughts: “Bold Care’s mission is to champion men's sexual health and spearhead meaningful conversations through innovative methods aimed at raising awareness. The success of the first brand film has been overwhelming. It resulted in the brand witnessing growth upwards 10X on orders and we are looking forward to this one as well.”

About Bold Care - Launched in July 2020, Bold Care is at the forefront of revolutionizing men's sexual health solutions in India. Committed to science-backed treatments, it is India's No.1 Sexual Health and Wellness Brand trusted by over 15 Lakh+ Indian men. At Bold Care, the approach to sexual wellness is comprehensive, blending modern medicine with traditional natural remedies. The brand’s main focus is for men to prioritize their sexual health, by providing easily accessible expert developed plans for problems such as Premature Ejaculation (PE) and Erectile Dysfunction (ED) and also have products such as India’s fastest growing condoms and water-based lubes range.

Bold Care's solutions are available on its direct-to-consumer (D2C) website (www.boldcare.in) and leading e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho and many more. Additionally, the brand provides instant delivery across India through quick commerce platforms such as Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, & BlinkIt.