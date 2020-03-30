News

Superstar Sanjay Dutt pleads us to stay at home to fight the pandemic as a nation!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2020 07:38 PM

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt is one of the most prolific actors of all time. His loyal ardent-like fan following is massive and raving about every step of the actor. 

The actor recently posted a video his social media as he implores everyone to stay safe and attentive. 

In these heavy times Sanjay Dutt acts as a symbol and a lighthouse, guiding and keeping us to safety with his words.

The actor had further captioned the video,
"Let's do our bit by staying indoors as that's the only way to prevent #COVID19 from spreading. #StayAtHomeSaveLives #CoronavirusLockdown #Quarantined #WeAreInThisTogether #Coronavirus"

In the video, Sanjay Dutt is persuading viewers to stay aware, alert and stay safe by practicing and bringing into play social distancing. 

Sanjay Dutt believes that we need to maintain a united front to tackle and drive away the virus from our nation. 

On the work front, the superstar has a really packed  year set for him with five big-banner films - KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 down his pipeline. 

Other than his current projects, Sanjay Dutt will also be working towards creating qualitative content for his home production- Sanjay S Dutt Productions. 

The actor who has proven has time and again proven his versatility with acting is looking forward to a immensely busy 2020. He will acquired all the hearts with his magnificent on screen characters.

