Superstar Sanjay Dutt pleads us to stay at home to fight the pandemic as a nation!

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt is one of the most prolific actors of all time. His loyal ardent-like fan following is massive and raving about every step of the actor.

The actor recently posted a video his social media as he implores everyone to stay safe and attentive.

In these heavy times Sanjay Dutt acts as a symbol and a lighthouse, guiding and keeping us to safety with his words.

The actor had further captioned the video,

"Let's do our bit by staying indoors as that's the only way to prevent #COVID19 from spreading. #StayAtHomeSaveLives #CoronavirusLockdown #Quarantined #WeAreInThisTogether #Coronavirus"

In the video, Sanjay Dutt is persuading viewers to stay aware, alert and stay safe by practicing and bringing into play social distancing.

Sanjay Dutt believes that we need to maintain a united front to tackle and drive away the virus from our nation.

On the work front, the superstar has a really packed year set for him with five big-banner films - KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 down his pipeline.

Other than his current projects, Sanjay Dutt will also be working towards creating qualitative content for his home production- Sanjay S Dutt Productions.

The actor who has proven has time and again proven his versatility with acting is looking forward to a immensely busy 2020. He will acquired all the hearts with his magnificent on screen characters.