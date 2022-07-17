'Superstar Singer 2' contestant Mohammad Faiz leaves Arjun Kapoor in awe of him

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani will be coming on the singing reality show, 'Superstar Singer 2' to promote their film 'Ek Villain Returns'. While each of the contestants will impress the judges and special guests, contestant Mohammad Faiz's performance on Arjun's popular songs 'Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga' and 'Mast Magan', will leave them awestruck.

Arjun says that Faiz's melodious rendition of his tracks made him sing along with him. Arjun says: "Being actors we do not realize the value of these songs, but when we come to shows like 'Superstar Singer 2' we understand the power our song holds. I did not get a chance to lip sync both the songs but with Faiz's voice I got to lip sync both of them and this is my good luck that I could witness such a voice which made me feel like singing my own song."

"An actor always looks for a voice which makes him feel like singing the song and it does not feel as if he is lip syncing. Faiz might be way younger than me but the romance he has in his voice is very genuine. He is truly a gifted child who made me enjoy my song and I am sure everyone else also did," he adds while praising the contestant. Arjun concludes by saying that though he came to promote his film, Faiz has made him feel very special and the two songs will always be there in his memories.

"We had come to this show with a different mindset to promote our film but Faiz made me feel very nice and special. It's been 10 years I have been in this industry and I am sure these two songs will forever be remembered and nothing is as important as an actor having such songs in his name that make him immortal for life. The fact that Faiz sang both the songs so beautifully made me feel alive and the audience surely enjoyed it. And, that's a power that you have in your voice. Good Luck," he wraps up.

The show, Superstar Singer 2', which is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

