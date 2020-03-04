Superstar Yash amidst shoot visits Banglore thrice. Find out the reason!

MUMBAI: Superstar Yash is currently on a roll as he has had an extremely busy time, preparing for his upcoming film, K.G.F. Chapter 2. The audiences can't wait to see what's in store for them. Chapter 1 was loved by the audiences nationwide with Rocky enthralling us all and the audiences cannot wait for the second chapter to be released already.

Yash, having a busy line-up was shooting for some super intense sequences of the film and amidst the shoot, Yash flew to Bangalore thrice just to meet his son and spend some quality time with his family. Yash never fails to give time to his family and attends all the family functions.

Yash has been prepping himself very rigorously and always gives a memorable performance with his projects. The actor has been so serious about his shoots that he even trained at a stretch for six months, even for a ten minutes scene. Yes! you read that right, Yash is super dedicated to his upcoming film.

The superstar also recently broke the news that even Raveena Tandon is going to be a part of his film and has kept the audiences intrigued. The upcoming is surely going to be bigger than before and surely is going to be a treat for the fans and audiences.

Another thing that Yash mainly focuses on, is his blockbuster entry scenes and the audiences always love how each time it's unique, different and phenomenal to a different level. K.G.F. Chapter 2 is all set to hit the screens in 2020 and well, keep your eye on the dates coming soon!