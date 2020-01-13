Suresh Triveni to helm a thriller, a quirky comedy

MUMBAI: After "Tumhari Sulu", director Suresh Triveni will next be directing an emotional-thriller and a quirky comedy-drama.

Triveni has joined hands with Abundantia Entertainment, led by Vikram Malhotra, to co-produce and direct his next two feature films. He will also lend his creative inputs to an original series, which he is developing for the company as a creative director.

Set to go on floors in 2020 and 2021, the writing for the three projects is in full swing. While one film will be an emotional-thriller, the second will be an evocative and quirky comedy-drama.

"After 'Tumhari Sulu', it took me a while to pull myself out of the universe of Sulu which I had been living in for a couple of years. While I was going through this hibernation, I met Vikram Malhotra. We jammed on various subjects and I realised stories that excited me, resonated with Vikram too. I am very excited that Abundantia has decided to partner with my creative vision for these two films and the series, and I look forward to this journey together," Triveni said.

On the announcement, Malhotra, CEO - Abundantia Entertainment, said: "I am delighted that a creator of Suresh's calibre has chosen to make Abundantia his creative think-space and home for his next ventures. I am confident that with his versatility and brilliant storytelling, we will create engaging and impactful content. With this collaboration, we hope to take Abundantia's high quality, novel and engaging storytelling to the next level."

Source: IANS