Surprising! Is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda turned down the role of Laxman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan?

MUMBAI :Agastya Nanda, the newest celebrity child, will shortly make his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Agastya Bachchan, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, has several projects lined up even before making his acting debut, and offers are coming in from all around B-Town.

Agastya was reportedly offered the part of none other than Laxman in Nitesh Tiwari's next Ramayan, if recent rumours are to be believed.

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram in the movie, while Sai Pallavi would play Sita and Yash could play Ravan.

Recent sources claim that Agastya was offered the part of Laxman, Lord Ram's younger brother, who stands by his side throughout the entire story.

As per reports, due to the fact that he is already busy, Agastya declined the offer. A source said to the popular news portal, “Agastya’s hands are full. He has just completed The Archies with Zoya Akhtar and will be deep-diving into Ekkis with Sriram Raghavan. At this stage of his career, he can hardly afford to play second fiddle to another actor.”

For those who are unaware, Agastya will be portraying Archie Andrews in The Archies. Additionally, he already has Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film, Ekkis, in his kitty.

The Archies is scheduled to debut on Netflix on December 7.

Agastya will play Archie Andrews in the musical. Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, will play Veronica, while Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor-Sridevi, will play Betty Cooper.

Additionally, key roles will be played by Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Dot, Delnaaz Irani, and others.

Credit - The Indian Express