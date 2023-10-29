Surprising! Divya Dutta opens up on her comparison with Manisha Koirala in the 90s and being mistaken as Vidya Balan's sister; Says ‘I don’t know if my face changed or theirs!’

MUMBAI: One of the most talented Bollywood actresses of her generation is Divya Dutta. Her first feature film role was in Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna in 1994. She then went on to star in the legendary Veergati. However, it wasn't until movies like Veer Zara and Train to Pakistan entered her life that she became well-known. Divya has won numerous accolades in her illustrious career to date, including two IIFA Awards and one National Film Award. Divya Dutta is a proudly single 46-year-old.

Divya Dutta has talked candidly about her filmography in an interview. She recounted her experience thus far in the film industry, even though she had no idea how it worked. She talked about how, in the 1990s, she didn't know how to go on with each step and thought it would always be a trial-and-error process.

She stated, “It was a confusing phase in my career. You really don’t know where you belong, I came from the outside. It is a trial and error, it actually doesn’t matter if you are from the inside or outside, everyone has their own journey. Somebody will have it easy, some difficult.”

Speaking more about her experience, Divya remarked how, at one point in the 1990s, people would often refer to her as a "girl who looks like Manisha Koirala." She then remarked in a funny way that, in today's a while people tend to mistake her for Vidya Balan's sister. As she said, “When I came in, I was offered lots of multi-starrers. Back then I was called, ‘The girl who looks like Manisha Koirala and strangely that stopped and now I am asked, are you and Vidya Balan sisters?’ So, I don’t know if my face changed or theirs!”

By the way, Divya has primarily appeared in multi-starrer movies over her career, usually in supporting roles. When questioned about it, the gifted actress said that she could handle several projects at once and that she eventually found her rhythm by working only on these multi-starrer movies.

After expanding on it, Divya said, “I had asked myself, if this (multi-starrers) is all I want to do. I love the chiffon sarees, I love dancing, the Yash Chopra grandeur was stuck in my head and I wanted to do that, but I also wanted to do something more. I did a few multi-starrers, rain songs and felt good about it, but then I thought I had to do something new. So, I did Train to Pakistan. When I was doing a Shyam Benegal film, I was also doing a Yash Chopra film. When I was doing a Rakesh Mehra film, I was also doing a Rituparno Ghosh film. So, for me all those worlds kind of mingled.”

Divya Dutta, 46, is still unmarried despite having made a name for herself in the industry. She has never been excluded from the same, however, she did mention that she had received an odd proposal from a man. When Divya revealed, her mother's grandma encouraged her to meet a man, who later showed up at her house dressed in a suit and holding a rose. Divya went on to say in a humorous way that she was left in splits and burst out laughing on his face when he told her straight away that he wanted to marry her. Moreover, she left him alone and went to her room. The man eventually rejected their match.

