Surprising! Do you Know? Parineeti Chopra’s husband and politician Raghav Chadha worked as CA before getting into Politics; Know here more details!

MUMBAI: For those who follow politics, Raghav Chadha is a familiar name. His sensational wedding to Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra made headlines recently. The politician who works for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), nonetheless, goes far beyond that because of his fascinating personality. So let's look at some of the most interesting aspects of his life in more detail.

Also read: What! Did Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha fly to Udaipur for their wedding in economy class?

On November 11, 1988, Raghav Chadha was born into a family that included Alka and Sunil Chadha in New Delhi. He also has a younger sister named Alka. After graduating from Delhi University, he attended the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India to pursue a career in chartered accounting. Following that, Chadha enrolled in an MBA certification program at the London School of Economics.

From Manchester Business School, he received a triple honors degree in business, finance, and economics. Prior to deciding to enter politics, Chadha worked as a full-time CA.

He connected with Arvind Kejriwal after joining Anna Hazare's India Against Corruption movement in 2011. Since the Aam Aadmi Party's establishing, the two have been together (AAP). Drafting the Lokpal bill was one of Chadha's initial responsibilities before he was appointed as the party's youngest spokesperson.

At the age of 26, Chadha won the 2015 assembly election. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chadha had to give up a seat, but he soon returned and was named a Rajya Sabha MP. Additionally, he worked with Bhagwant Mann as an advisor, the chief minister of Punjab.

Outside of politics, he is an avid sportsman, especially in cricket. The MP can be seen enjoying the game with his family in his post-wedding party video. He has been observed watching cricket matches in the stadium on multiple occasions.

Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were first sighted together in March 2023 at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. Both of them were later spotted cheering for the Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match at Mohali. The couple ultimately got engaged in New Delhi on May 13. Along with others, Kejriwal and Priyanka Chopra were present at the ceremony. On September 24, 2023, they were married at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Also read: Wow! Parineeti Chopra opts for THIS designer's lehenga for her wedding

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Pinkvilla

Parineeti Chopra RAGHAV CHADHA
