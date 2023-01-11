Surprising! Movie on Sidhu Moosewala to explore the 'Crime, Fame, and Tragedy' of the Punjabi singer; Here’s details!

On May 29, 2022, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, 28, also referred to as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot and killed in the Mansa district of Punjab. With hits like "So High," "Same Beef," "The Last Ride," "Just Listen," and "295," the singer-rapper acquired a cult following both in India and elsewhere.
MUMBAI : The rights to Jupinderjit Singh's book about the life and murder of well-known Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala have been acquired by production company Matchbox Shots. According to a press release, Singh's book, "Who Killed Moosewala? The Spiralling Story of Violence in Punjab," will be adapted into a film or series. Published in June of this year, the book offers a terrifying narrative of crime, celebrity, and tragedy in the life of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moosewala.

(Also read: Sidhu Moosewala Murder case: Must Read! Late Singer’s father rejects virtual court hearing, says “We are helpless…”

The statement said, “The book delves into the ominous influence of drugs and the eruption of violence driven by gangsters’ growing dominance in Punjab. The narrative is more than just a mystery; it paints a comprehensive picture of the dark underbelly of an industry often glamorised but rarely understood.”

After the book's release, Jupinderjit Singh expressed his excitement and noted that several production companies showed a great deal of interest in it. “I was really impressed with the kind of work Matchbox Shots is producing, and I am thrilled that they have taken the rights to the book to develop it further,” he added.

Matchbox Shots most recently produced Hansal Mehta's crime series Scoop. The company also funded filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's critically acclaimed feature Andhadhun.

“We have always found the macabre relationship between the music industry and gang wars in Punjab extremely intriguing. With Jupinderjit’s book ‘Who Killed Moosewala?’ we know we have a strong backbone for our story. The story is an intricate interplay of crime, fame, and music in Punjab, a narrative that demands contemplation and understanding,” said Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots.

The director of Matchbox Shot’s Dikssha Jyote Routray will be in charge of the untitled project.

(Also read: Sad! Sidhu Moose Wala's fan attempts suicide

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- News 18 

