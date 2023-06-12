Surprising! Shah Rukh Khan reveals going through 11 surgeries in 28 years; Draws similarities between Dunki and DDLJ with a humorous twist

A few weeks before the movie's premiere, SRK hosted a #AskSRK session for his followers on X, which was formerly referred to as Twitter. Fans were quick to point out that Shah Rukh's t-shirt in the Dunki teaser looked strikingly similar to the one he wore in his 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The scene showed the actor running.
A few weeks before the movie's premiere, SRK hosted a #AskSRK session for his followers on X, which was formerly referred to as Twitter. Fans were quick to point out that Shah Rukh's t-shirt in the Dunki teaser looked strikingly similar to the one he wore in his 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The scene showed the actor running.

Also read:Exclusive! "Jawan is a love letter from me to SRK sir" - Atlee

Shah Rukh revealed that he had 11 surgeries in the 28 years between the two films and was relieved that he could still fit into the same t-shirt when a fan posted a modified version of the same video on social media and inquired how he felt about it. asked his fans by sharing fans, “@iamsrk somewhere in between we all grew up… How does it feel when you see edits like this one? #AskSRK.” And Shah Rukh replied, “Life is a run I am so glad that even after 11 surgeries I can still srun the same and my same t shirt fits me just fine!! #Dunkitrailer.”

Aditya Chopra's DDLJ was the movie that launched Shah Rukh Khan into stardom, a title he still holds in Hindi cinema. An curious fan asked SRK, who played Jawan's Vikram Rathore, what the actor was doing in Dunki when he uploaded a still from the movie.

“Kyunki iss picture mein bhi mein army ka Jawan hoon. Samajh gaya bhai ya aur clear karoon. (Because here too, I’m an army veteran. Did you get it or should I clarify it more?) #DunkiTrailer also refer to stupid question section please ha ha love u,” he wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan responded to a fan who enquired about the existence of a love song in Dunki by saying that the movie does feature one. “Of course aayega. Main hoon aur Romance na ho. Yeh toh wohi baat ho gayi ki Dil hai aur dhadkan na ho!!! #DunkiTrailer (Of course! If I’m there, romance has to be there. It’s like saying there is heart without a heartbeat),” he wrote.

‘Lutt Putt Gaya,’ the first song from the movie, revolved around SRK's character falling in love with Taapsee Pannu's character. On December 21, Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki will be released in theaters.

Also read: Must Read! Jawan’s composer Anirudh Ravichander to marry rumored lady love Keerthy Suresh? Latter’s father reacts

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- The Indian Express

