Surprising! When Siddhant Chaturvedi queued for a fake audition for Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Josh’ sequel

MUMBAI: Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls that he was once landed in a fake audition. Yes! "I have auditioned for Josh 2, for Eagle gang. There were so many guys standing in a queue and I asked them what’s going on, they said Josh 2 auditions are going on. Then I stood in that line for the whole day but my turn did not come". The actor further added, " The next day I went, I was the first one to go there and there was nobody, it was shut. I asked what time will the auditions start, the people who were there told me that there was a fake audition here yesterday. Josh 2 is not being made."

Siddhant Chaturvedi's second release is Gehraiyaan and the film has received a mixed response, while his chemistry with Deepika is loved by fans. Talking about romancing Deepika onscreen, in an interaction with us said, "I would like to credit Deepika and Shakun for treating me with love and care and made me feel important. Yes, it was difficult to romance Deepika. With me, I look for my character in my co-actor’ eyes and whatever I've done, I saw it in Deepika's eyes only and could do justice to it".

“I would like to thank Deepika for treating me along with Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa like a family. Never made us feel that she is an icon or a big star. She is very simple, she is true to her art, she is like an honest school-going girl who likes to work in a disciplined manner. Her simplicity is her biggest flex,” he added.

